Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 6,505 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 1.10% of AppFolio worth $48,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 1,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total transaction of $43,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,434.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. William Blair raised AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Read Our Latest Report on APPF

AppFolio Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of APPF traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $190.46. 5,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,280. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -86.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.51. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $201.91.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $147.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.76 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.