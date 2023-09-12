Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,060 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Avid Technology worth $21,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 23,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Steinberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth $673,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 266,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 34,650 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVID remained flat at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

