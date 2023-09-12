Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,765,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Gilead Sciences worth $1,967,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $76.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,070. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

