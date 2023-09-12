GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.06.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,721. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $510,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,563,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,623. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 31.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 5.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 102,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

