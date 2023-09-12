Glenview Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $202.41. 35,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,439. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $166.93 and a 12-month high of $222.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.78 and a 200-day moving average of $221.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

