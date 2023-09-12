Glenview Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 474,886 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 474,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,231,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Match Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Match Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $43.00. 719,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574,032. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $61.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.77.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $467,703. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

