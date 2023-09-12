Glenview Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,063,680 shares during the quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Sabre worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sabre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. 557,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,874,037. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $737.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,667,340 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,667,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,309.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 175,000 shares of company stock worth $936,250 and have sold 300,000 shares worth $1,570,000. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

