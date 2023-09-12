Glenview Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,862,800 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,380,000. Avantor comprises 0.9% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after acquiring an additional 439,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,676,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,276 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth $342,202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,114,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,425,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,267. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

