Glenview Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,215,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,966 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 3.01% of Quantum-Si worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quantum-Si by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 35.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 181,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,428. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.71. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Quantum-Si ( NASDAQ:QSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

