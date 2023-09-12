Glenview Capital Management LLC Has $58.40 Million Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,024,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,056 shares during the period. Element Solutions makes up 1.3% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of Element Solutions worth $58,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,029. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

