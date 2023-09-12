Glenview Capital Management LLC Has $87.35 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,010 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises 1.9% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $87,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.64. The company had a trading volume of 214,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,069. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

