Glenview Capital Management LLC Invests $865,000 in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 950,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cano Health by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Cano Health by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cano Health by 49.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CANO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cano Health to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Cano Health Stock Down 0.3 %

CANO stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,957. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.23.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $766.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.65 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,613,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

