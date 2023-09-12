Glenview Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 276,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,401,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of DaVita at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

DaVita Trading Up 0.8 %

DVA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.06. The stock had a trading volume of 43,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.77.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.