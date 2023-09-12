Glenview Capital Management LLC Sells 747,416 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Glenview Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,957,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747,416 shares during the period. DXC Technology makes up 5.0% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 3.93% of DXC Technology worth $228,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 3,054.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 186.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Price Performance

NYSE:DXC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,073. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DXC Technology

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.