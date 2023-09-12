Glenview Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Glenview Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,267,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628,542 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare accounts for 9.5% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare worth $431,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,426,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,791,000 after acquiring an additional 768,070 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 21.8% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,777,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 572.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of THC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.62. 164,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

