Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

CO opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.50.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth $37,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth $96,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.