Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPN. Stephens raised their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.63.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $125.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.64. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

