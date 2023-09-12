Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globe Life from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.14.

NYSE:GL opened at $109.10 on Friday. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $97.83 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,733 shares of company stock worth $5,310,990 in the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Globe Life by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

