Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Acquires 269 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.6% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $29,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 113,163.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,889 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.05. The company had a trading volume of 78,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,674. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.73.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,146.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,352 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

