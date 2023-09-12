Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Cuts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 115,398 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 3.4% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned about 0.08% of Enbridge worth $62,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5,234.4% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $3,185,000. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 213,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 500,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $42.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.