Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Cuts Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for 2.4% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of Montreal worth $44,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $909,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 86,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 48,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.1 %

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 57,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.60. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.55 and a 12-month high of $102.79.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

