Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Decreases Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lessened its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,786 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 559,675 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 41.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLD. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. 1,524,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,766,907. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of -401.75, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

