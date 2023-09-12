Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $11.49 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $268,923,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $392.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.18 and a 200-day moving average of $380.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $417.78.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.