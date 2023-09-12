Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $22.93 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798,085 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 356,346 shares during the period. Shell accounts for 1.2% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $22,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Up 0.4 %

Shell stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.76. The stock had a trading volume of 815,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.27%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

