Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $40.14 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,839 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up about 2.2% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Apollo Global Management worth $40,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares in the company, valued at $447,347,969.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,959 shares of company stock worth $8,719,609 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.5 %

APO traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.00. 250,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average is $71.78. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.