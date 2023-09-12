Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Lowers Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. cut its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,833,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,981 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for about 1.8% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $33,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFC. Barclays boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

MFC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 142,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,393. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.11%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

