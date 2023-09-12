Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Reduces Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,654 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up 1.6% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $28,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $140.29. The stock had a trading volume of 65,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.08 and a 200 day moving average of $138.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

