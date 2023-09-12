Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 117,706 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,288,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,706 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 5,671.9% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.94.
Tricon Residential Stock Performance
NYSE:TCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 23,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,518. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.22.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 51.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.
About Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.
