Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 25,461 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,461 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Restaurant Brands International worth $19,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:QSR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.65. 87,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.83. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

