Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 72,893 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,893 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $1,288,000. Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 67,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,319,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,113,344. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $227.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

