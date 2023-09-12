Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Trims Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after purchasing an additional 733,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total value of $419,711.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,273.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $602.12. 106,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,612. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The firm has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $571.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

