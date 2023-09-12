GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) is Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s Largest Position

Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 874,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. GoDaddy accounts for 11.1% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.57% of GoDaddy worth $67,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 214.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 752,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,614. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $525,484.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,708.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,519.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $525,484.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,708.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock worth $2,217,265 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

