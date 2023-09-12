Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Down to $11.88

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $11.63. Gogo shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 31,655 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOGO. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Gogo from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Gogo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gogo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gogo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Gogo Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Gogo had a net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 124.37%. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Gogo by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Gogo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gogo by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

Recommended Stories

