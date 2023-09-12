Goodman Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,442 Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLTL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 199,702 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,857,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,596,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 257,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after acquiring an additional 135,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,978,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CLTL opened at $105.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.53. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $104.81 and a 12-month high of $105.82.

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

