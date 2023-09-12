Goodman Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,101,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 663.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 827,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,768,000 after buying an additional 718,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $564.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $525.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.61.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

