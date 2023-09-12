Goodman Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 143.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.6% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $39,956,000,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $22,902,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,902,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock valued at $249,330,567. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.86.

CRM stock opened at $225.46 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

