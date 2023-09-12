Goodman Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total transaction of $76,886.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,917.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,857 shares of company stock worth $8,549,352. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

S&P Global stock opened at $389.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.73. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.