Goodman Advisory Group LLC Takes $6.16 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,882 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 3.4% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,094 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $98,421,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,502 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,448,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,464 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TD stock opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16.
TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
