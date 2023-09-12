Goodman Advisory Group LLC Takes $6.16 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,882 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 3.4% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,094 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $98,421,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,502 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,448,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,464 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on TD

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.