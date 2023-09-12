Goodnow Investment Group LLC Acquires 32,850 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 622,550 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Yelp comprises 3.1% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $19,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $313,770,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after acquiring an additional 123,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Yelp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,180 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $63,430,000 after acquiring an additional 107,348 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Yelp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Yelp by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after purchasing an additional 579,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,092,522.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,783.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,092,522.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,875. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YELP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.12. 19,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,527. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.29. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.46. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.96 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

