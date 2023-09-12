Governors Lane LP Buys 21,700 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Governors Lane LP increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 2.5% of Governors Lane LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Governors Lane LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $19,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

HCA opened at $272.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.19 and a 200-day moving average of $273.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

