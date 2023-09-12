Governors Lane LP Has $47.93 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Governors Lane LP grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 671.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,911 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,811 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 6.1% of Governors Lane LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Governors Lane LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $47,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,166,195 shares of company stock valued at $249,330,567 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

CRM stock opened at $225.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

