Governors Lane LP Invests $4.94 Million in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 588,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.8 %

AQN opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $13.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $627.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -113.16%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

