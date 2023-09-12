Governors Lane LP Makes New $9.48 Million Investment in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 180,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,000. National Instruments makes up 1.2% of Governors Lane LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Governors Lane LP owned 0.14% of National Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,458 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $92,766,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,111,000. Nekton Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,868,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $59.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.15.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.49 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.96%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

