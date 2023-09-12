Governors Lane LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Governors Lane LP trimmed its position in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,527 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP owned about 0.17% of Immatics worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immatics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Immatics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 230.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMTX opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 93.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

