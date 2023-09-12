Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,793 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 28,064 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 0.4% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in General Motors by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 62.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 144,419 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

