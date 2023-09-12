Graham Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 26,445 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.4% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 52.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $273.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $313.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,135 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.77.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

