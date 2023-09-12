Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 12,633 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 131.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $248.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.13. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,835 shares of company stock worth $29,763,730. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

