Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 57,304 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 482.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,304 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Donaldson worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.17 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,965. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.