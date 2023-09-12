Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 64,906 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 895.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64,906 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,993,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $164.36 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $164.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

