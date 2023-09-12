Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 81,413 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 702.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,413 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $19,174,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

